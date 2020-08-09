"You're a joke" - Goldberg slams Roman Reigns

Goldberg has labelled Roman Reigns a “joke” for the comment that the WWE SmackDown Superstar made about him headbutting doors before matches.

In January 2020, a Twitter user asked Reigns why he punches a small pad on the stage area when he makes his WWE entrance.

The former Shield member responded by explaining that the pad is there to prevent him from suffering an injury, as it would be “headbutting a door before my match level of stupid” if he hurt his fist by punching the steel ramp.

This was a clear shot at Goldberg, who has been known to cut his head open after headbutting a door in the backstage area before some of his WWE matches and segments.

Nothing to explain Nick. It’s a little piece of pad. So I don’t break my hand on steel grate. I gota perform like 48 weeks a year man. So that would be stupid. It would be like,🤔 head butting a door before my match level of stupid. Anyway, have a good day Nick. 🤙🏽 https://t.co/OgHEoUuDIt — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 18, 2020

Speaking to professional strongman Robert Oberst in an interview on the American Monster Productions YouTube channel, Goldberg criticized Reigns and gave an explanation for his pre-match routine.

“Roman… you’re a joke, first of all. Second of all, when he ragged on me about headbutting the doors and stuff, you know… I never really explained my whole thought process on that.

“For you guys to get the character that you got, I had to do certain things. Well, one of them was headbutt the door. Right? And that may, on the outside, look like a stupid move, but as I mentioned, we all weigh the positives and negatives, so it’s very positive to make it as violent as humanly possible, and as real as humanly possible, and all the negative is you lose a little blood and hey, man, you get another concussion and cut a week off your life.”

Goldberg, who played for the University of Georgia Bulldogs football team, took another shot at Reigns due to his association with the team’s rivals, Georgia Tech.

“That’s the difference between Georgia and Georgia Tech, in a nutshell. You need no more explanation.”

What’s next for Goldberg and Roman Reigns?

Earlier in 2020, Goldberg was due to defend the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns in one of the featured matches at WrestleMania 36. However, Reigns pulled out of the show due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, which meant Goldberg lost his title to Braun Strowman instead.

Since then, Goldberg and Reigns have been absent from WWE television – with the exception of Reigns appearing on R-Truth’s WWE Network game show – and it is unclear if their in-ring rivalry will be revisited.