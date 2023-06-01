"You're joking, right?" - Rhea Ripley says it was crazy how late she heard of major WWE moment

WWE star Rhea Ripley recently spoke about her reaction when she came to know that she would be entering the Royal Rumble first and winning the whole thing.

The Eradicator was out of action for a few months last year due to an injury. Once she returned, she mainly served as the manager and mouthpiece for The Judgment Day. However, she started her run to the top at the 2023 Royal Rumble and then defeated Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

On a recent episode of Mark Andrews' My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast, Rhea Ripley claimed that she received a message asking about her fitness and cardio. The Aussie superstar recalled being shocked by the idea of entering the Rumble at the #1 spot and winning the event.

"Maybe two nights before, I got a message and it said, 'How's your cardio?' Like what do you mean how's my cardio? I've been a manager for the last few months." Rhea continued, "But it was crazy. When they finally told me, I was like, 'You're joking, right?' I think I could do it because adrenaline is a powerful thing. But at the same time, I'm going no, like if I'm going to be able to make it." [From 7:15 - 7:54]

Rhea Ripley dominated Natalya at Night of Champions

Natalya emerged as the challenger to Rhea Ripley's SmackDown Women's Championship going into Night of Champions.

At the Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia, as the two women geared up to fight, Dominik Mysterio insulted Natalya even before the bell had run. Ripley took advantage of this and slammed Nattie on the ring steps.

The Nightmare then demolished her opponent with the Riptide for a quick win over the veteran.

What do you think of Rhea Ripley's current run in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

