"You're just trying to keep up!" - Former WWE Star discusses the 2006 Royal Rumble [Exclusive]

Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters recently discussed his first Royal Rumble match and the build-up to the event.

In an interview with Dr. Chris Featherstone on SK Wrestling's Inside SKoop, "The Masterpiece" went into detail about his feelings surrounding the 2006 Royal Rumble and how he didn't have a lot of time to let the whole experience really sink in.

Masters was asked who told him he would be appearing in the 2006 edition of the Royal Rumble and, while he was unsure, he was more than happy to discuss his personal recollection of his emotions leading up to the match.

"You know, I don’t remember that, but for the way I was positioned in the company, it was pretty much a given, you know? I had already competed on the Survivor Series. I think we did the Elimination Chamber, maybe before the Rumble even. So I had been booked in a way where I kinda figured I was going to be in the Royal Rumble. For me, there was a lot of bucket list things happening at the same time. I got to work at Survivor Series, which was awesome. I got to work the Elimination Chamber. So, at that point you’re just… you’ve got so much going on all the time, you don’t really have much time to sit back and be like “ Man, I’m gonna be in the Royal Rumble!” And kind of pinch yourself. I mean, you have those moments but it’s hard to… you’re so involved in what you’re doing at that point. You’re on the road all the time. Everything’s just happening so quick, you’re just trying to keep up!"

Chris Masters lasted seven minutes in the 2006 Royal Rumble

Chris Masters' feelings towards this time period in his career are completely understandable, given how strongly he was booked and how many in-ring appearences he was making after being brought into WWE.

He entered the 2006 Royal Rumble at number 26 before being eliminated by Carlito after seven minutes.

Rey Mysterio would go on to win the coveted WrestleMania title shot after outlasting all other men, from entering at the number two spot.

You can watch the full clip between Dr. Chris Featherstone and Chris Masters here:

