"You're out of your mind" - WWE veteran on The Rock and Mick Foley's infamous "I Quit" match [Exclusive]

Former WWE booker Vince Russo recently opened up on The Rock and Mankind's infamous match from the 1999 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

The two superstars faced each other in a WWE title match at the event. The contest is dubbed by many as one of the most sickening displays of brutality ever showcased on WWE TV. The Rock hit Mankind with 11 chair shots to the head and the latter was a bloody mess by the time it was over.

WWE veteran Vince Russo was not a fan of the match and had the following to say about the same while talking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Chris Featherstone:

"When I was working, my part in the matches was... okay, this is what we need for the finish. Because this gets us to the next part of the story. Whatever you guys lay out in your 10-15, 20 minutes, you guys lay out. So, bro, I was there and I witnessed firsthand, the Foley-Rock with the chair shots."

"And I want to tell you, I was on the other side of the curtain and Mick said to me, 'What did you think?' and I said, 'I think you're out of your mind!' They did it, they did it, they came up with that. Oh yeah absolutely! And I said, 'Bro, you're out of your mind. Like, why would you do that bro?' I just want everybody to know, like, I wasn't for it when I was in the business," said Vince Russo.

Mick Foley was not happy with The Rock after the match

Not many fans are aware of the fact that Mick Foley was upset with The Rock following the match. After the bout came to an end, The Brahma Bull did not approach Foley to check on him, and this didn't sit well with the Hardcore legend.

Foley and The Rock are two of the biggest superstars in the history of WWE. The two men have been part of some of the greatest matches and are going to be remembered for a long time to come for their contributions to the business. What are your thoughts on their Royal Rumble 1999 outing? Share your comments below!

