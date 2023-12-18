"YOU'RE NAAAASTY!" - Chad Gable sends heartwarming message to fellow WWE Superstar

Chad Gable has been given quite a push on WWE RAW in recent months after bolstering the ranks of The Alpha Academy. He has recruited both Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa alongside Otis, who was already part of the team.

Gable has been able to see all of his Academy members flourish on RAW in recent months. Despite being unable to capture the Intercontinental Championship from Gunther, Gable has remained proud of his recruits.

Gable recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on his newest recruit, Akira Tozawa, sharing a heartfelt message surrounding his progress.

Expand Tweet

Akira Tozawa has always been seen as something of a comedy wrestler on RAW, so Chad Gable has given him a place to fit in and excel on his own.

Tozawa has recently been seen taking Chad Gable's place in tag team matches alongside Otis, which could be the format for the group moving forward if the decision is made to allow Gable to push on as a singles star.

Even Maxxine has shown improvements in recent weeks, even though she came up short against Rhea Ripley on RAW.

Will Chad Gable be handed another shot at Gunther on WWE RAW?

Chad Gable came close to defeating Gunther for his Intercontinental Championship several weeks ago, but he has since moved on to a feud with The Miz. Unless WWE decides to circle back on their feud, it's unlikely he will be given another shot.

Gable has proved what he is able to do on RAW and could instead be handed some new recruits for The Alpha Academy since he has been able to change the careers of three stars with his new regiment.

Do you think Chad Gable will be handed another shot at Gunther and his Intercontinental Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.