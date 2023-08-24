"You're never gonna work here again" - Hulk Hogan recalls awkward conversation before being fired from WWE

Wrestling legend and icon Hulk Hogan recently spoke about when he was fired from WWE.

Hogan was a major force in making WWE the global phenomenon it is today. Throughout the mid-to-late 80s, The Hulkster led the company to great heights and enabled Vince McMahon to conquer the wrestling business. However, he also had a short stint with the company in the late 70s when Vince McMahon Sr. was the promoter for the promotion.

On a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Hogan said he was eager to do a cameo in Rocky 3 starring Sylvester Stallone. However, he didn't get McMahon Sr.'s blessing, and their conversation led to him leaving the company.

"I called Vince McMahon Sr. that night from Fall River, MA. I was wrestling in a high school in Fall River, MA. I called Vince, he was my guy. We were really good friends, on top of him helping me, giving me the break."

Hulk Hogan mentioned that Vince Sr. wanted him to go to Jim Crockett promotions. When The Hulkster denied traveling to Charlotte, McMahon told him never to return to WWE.

"I call him in Fort Lauderdale and I said, 'Brother, I'm leaving tomorrow to go to LA to do this film.' He goes, 'No you're not. It's midnight now and you have to be in Charlotte at noon for TV with Crockett.' That's where Flair and all those guys were. He was sending me down to the Southern swing wrestling thing. I said, 'No, I told you, I'm not gonna do that. I'm gonna go do this movie and as soon as I'm done, I'll come back.' He goes, 'Don't come back. You're never gonna work here again. Never.' So I went okay." [From 4:05 - 4:50]

Vince McMahon hired Hulk Hogan back in a few years

After Vince McMahon took the reigns of WWE from his legendary father, he hired Hulk Hogan back. The Hulkster was part of the American Wrestling Alliance (AWA) at the time.

Vince made Hogan the main attraction of his nationwide and international expansion and successfully destroyed any competition that stood in his way. The Immortal One became the biggest draw in the business and continued the trend even when he jumped ship to WCW later in the 90s.

