"You're replaceable" - Gunther issues a brutal warning to the LFG roster

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is one of the biggest superstars on the WWE roster. With tons of experience in professional wrestling, the Austrian recently appeared on WWE's Legend & Future Greats to guide the next generation of wrestlers.

As mentioned above, Gunther is the World Heavyweight Champion. But before he could win the title, the Imperium leader wrestled across the European circuit and got a ton of experience. This experience allows him to guide the next generation of stars.

During his recent appearance on WWE LFG on A&E, the World Heavyweight Champion set the tone right away. While he addressed all stars on the LFG roster, he got into Joseph Troy's face and yelled the following:

"Show me the passion today... Get on the level to where you can confront someone like CM Punk—and you can confront somebody like me—but before you do that, you shut your mouth and you listen. You’re going to work hard, and if your ego doesn’t like that, there’s the door. Walk. You’re replaceable. Easily. I’ve seen many guys like you before.” (H/T RingsideNews)

Gunther will be in action on the upcoming episode of RAW

At WrestleMania 41, Gunther will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso. But before stepping in the ring to face the Yeet Master, the champion must face his brother Jimmy Uso on the upcoming episode of RAW.

In last week's episode of RAW, a match between the two was made official. Later in the episode, Jimmy was seen slapping the world champion, which created more hype for this upcoming match on Monday night.

It will be interesting to see whether Jimmy is able to beat the Austrian, unlike his brother, who has failed multiple times. This episode of RAW, in which these two superstars battle, will be live from the O2 Arena in London, England.

