"You’re a true champ" - Shawn Michaels sends heartfelt message to young WWE fan after spending a day with him

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently shared a heartfelt message to a young fan after spending the day with him.

The Heartbreak Kid is often regarded as one of the greatest superstars of all time, and he was a hero to many fans growing up. He had a very successful career, as he's a former Royal Rumble winner, WWE Champion, and WrestleMania main eventer. During his career, he shared the ring with many icons, including The Undertaker, Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, and Ric Flair.

Shawn Michaels recently sent out a tweet stating that he had an amazing day with Auggie. He then sent a message to the young boy, telling him that he was a true champ and it was an honor hanging out with him.

"Just had the most amazing day with my buddy Auggie, thanks to the incredible folks at Make-A-Wish. Auggie, you’re a true champ and it was an honor to hang out with you today. Keep fighting, stay strong, and remember you’ve got the heart of a champion!" wrote Michaels.

Shawn Michaels competed in his final wrestling match in 2018

The Heartbreak Kid was forced to retire from in-ring competition after losing to The Undertaker in a Streak vs. Career Match at WrestleMania 26. After being away from the ring for many years, he came out of retirement in 2018 to team up with Triple H against The Brothers of Destruction.

The two teams collided at that year's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, which was won by the D-Generation X members. The bout was Michaels' last as he then shifted to a backstage role. Shawn Michaels currently runs NXT, WWE's developmental brand.

