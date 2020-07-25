"You're at Vince's will!" — Rico on the issues WWE Superstars face with Vince McMahon

As most wrestling fans know by now, Vince McMahon is quite the force in WWE. The WWE Chairman knows what he wants, and even when it might not be what is 'best for business', Vince McMahon has been known to go ahead with his idea anyway. Talking about his time as a tag team with Charlie Haas, Rico talked about what Vince McMahon thought about Charlie Haas.

Rico on what WWE Chairman Vince McMahon thought of Charlie Haas

Talking about Charlie Haas, Rico mentioned that his former tag team partner had a background of wrestling as a tag team. Charlie Haas was one half of the Haas Brothers with his brother, Russ Haas. Unfortunately, in 2001, Russ Haas passed away with a heart attack. Rico said that he felt that Vince McMahon never saw past Charlie Haas' tag team wrestling background and never even gave him a chance to be a bigger singles star in WWE.

Rico also said that in WWE, it was difficult to get anywhere unless Vince McMahon wanted you to.

"I was apprehensive at first because I didn't want him to think I'd be taking the place of his brother or something like that. But Charlie was a master technician at the tag team game, just like Billy Gunn was. He knew tags and was a technical sound wrestler, but with his background, I don't think Vince gave him enough credit to go singles. I think that's all he saw in him with tunnel vision like Kentucky Derby horses. For those of you that don't know, you're at Vince's will when you're a part of the company. You literally don't have a say-so when you're someone like myself, who was a midcard guy. I've told you this before Chris, it wasn't me who thought of those characters, that was Vince's idea."

Rico also admitted that his character with Charlie Haas, which was extremely flamboyant, was one that Vince McMahon had come up with and it had not been his own idea as he was the opposite of that character in real life.