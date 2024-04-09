"You're wasting our time" - Veteran says Cody Rhodes' first feud as WWE Champion is a waste of time (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes appeared on RAW as the Undisputed WWE Champion for the first time this week after winning the title just a day before against Roman Reigns in an iconic WrestleMania main event. Fans were ecstatic to see Rhodes finally finish his story and are looking forward to his first reign as WWE Champion. One person who is not excited about the start of Cody's reign is Vince Russo.

Cody took to the ring on RAW after Triple H congratulated him while the fans let him know that he deserved it. The American Nightmare thanked the fans and shared how excited he was for WWE's new era. He was interrupted by The Rock who warned Cody that they hadn't seen the last of each other.

Expand Tweet

Reviewing the show on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo said the way the company set up the main event and Cody's win made it obvious he was not going to lose his first fight regardless of the opponent. In his view, the new champion's first defense will be predictable and a waste of time. You can read his comments and watch the entire clip below.

"All the hoopla, the last year, the finish the story, finish the story.. you think the first opponen is gonna beat Cody? So right off the top, you're wasting our time." [19:28 - 19:39]

He further compared the situation to the Attitude Era, where he pointed out that champions like Stone Cold were always under threat of losing their titles.

What did you think of RAW this week? Let us know using the discuss button.

Please give credit to Legion of RAW with transcription credit to Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from the article.

Rhea Ripley explains how a Triple H vs. Ric Flair match got her into wrestling. Check out her comments below.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here