"You are not ready for the big title" - JD McDonagh humiliates former champion ahead of their clash on WWE show

WWE star JD McDonagh embarrassed two-time former North American Champion Carmelo Hayes on the latest episode of NXT.

At the NXT Vengeance Day premium live event, Carmelo Hayes proved why he's the best in the business. He successfully defeated former Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews in their final trilogy two-out-of-three falls match-up.

Tonight on the developmental brand, Carmelo Hayes came to the squared circle to address his potential feud for the NXT Title against Bron Breakker.

However, the former North American Champion's promo was cut short by The Irish Ace JD McDonagh for insulting him. Hayes fired shots at Donagh, claiming he should not come between his road to the WWE NXT Title.

In a response to Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh asserted that he was not ready for a big championship and could not be the face of the NXT brand:

"You are not ready for the big title. You are not ready to be the face of this brand," McDonagh said.

Following The Irish Ace's mockery, Hayes challenged him to a match on tonight's NXT. It remains to be seen if McDonagh can put down Carmelo Hayes.

