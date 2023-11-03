"You s*ck" - Popular WWE Superstar warns JD McDonagh after Monday Night RAW

Following this week's Monday Night RAW, JD McDonagh was put on notice by Ricochet.

On this week's show, Ricochet was in action against Dominik Mysterio, who had McDonagh and Rhea Ripley in his corner. Distraction from The Eradicator led to a win for the reigning NXT North American Champion.

Taking to Twitter, Ricochet put McDonagh on notice and took shots at him after hitting a Superkick on RAW.

"You s*ck, soooo much. Hope my boot tasted good," wrote Ricochet.

Similarly to Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn, Ricochet has had his fair share of issues with The Judgment Day.

However, the 35-year-old will now shift his focus towards the Intercontinental Championship. On next week's edition of RAW, he will compete in a #1 contender's Fatal Four-Way Match featuring The Miz, Ivar, and Bronson Reed.

Vince Russo explained WWE's real motive for booking JD McDonagh against Seth Rollins

This past Monday on RAW, Seth Rollins was victorious over JD McDonagh in the lead-up to the Crown Jewel premium live event.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo explained that WWE's idea of getting superstars like McDonagh over was to have him step into the ring with the reigning World Heavyweight Champion.

He said:

"This is their idea of how they think they are getting these guys over. If McDonagh can hang with Seth, in their mind, he is getting over. This is what they do, bro. They did it last week. Who was it? Zayn and McIntyre last week. If Sami gives him a hell of a match, Sami is really going to be over. Really, bro?"

McDonagh has associated himself with The Judgment Day and, at times, has proved crucial for the faction.

