"You scr*wed up" - WWE accused of lying to fans about R-Truth's release

Triple H's comments about R-Truth's release and return at Money In The Bank didn't sit well with a lot of people. Truth was brought back to WWE mere days after he announced his release, due to massive fan backlash on social media.

After Truth came back at Money In The Bank 2025, WWE CCO Triple H was asked about the situation during the post-show press conference. The Game hinted that Truth's exit and return were part of the storyline, and this didn't sit well with the WWE Universe.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long made it clear he doesn't believe R-Truth's release was a work. The host of Road Trip After Hours, Mac Davis, also didn't mince his words while calling WWE out:

“It’s a shoot. Jesus Christ. What does it take for these people?” Long said.

“The sad part is… WWE came in and they tried to make it sound like it was a work. They tried to sell the fans, this is a work. And every fan out there, I don’t care if you are young or old, everybody, pretty much, went, ‘nah. That’s not the case. This guy got fired. You scr*wed up, and now you’re trying to cover up the stench of a screw up by saying, ‘Oh no, that was planned the whole time.’ I don’t believe that for a second,” added Davis. (H/T Wrestling News)

R-Truth later refuted Triple H's comments about his WWE release

Mere minutes after Triple H's comment about R-Truth's release being a work, the latter's son posted an Instagram story and called him out for lying. Truth also later shared multiple posts on X/Twitter, telling fans his release wasn't a work.

He finally broke his silence on the RAW after Money In The Bank and cut a passionate promo. Truth also cut his hair on live TV and changed his look in the process.

