"You should've showed up" - WWE Universe throws shade at 33-year-old former Champion for missing No Mercy

Dominik Mysterio lost the North American Championship at WWE NXT No Mercy last night seemingly because he didn't have any backup from Judgment Day.

Following the show, JD McDonagh sent out a message noting that things would have been different if he had been given a call. The Raw star claimed to guarantee that Mysterio would have still been the champion then. This led to many fans claiming McDonagh should have been there without a call.

It is worth noting that while McDonagh still hasn't been accepted in The Judgment Day yet, he was thrown out of their locker room by Damian Priest. However, JD was still there to help them retain their championships.

Fans are now seemingly pushing for JD to be added to the group, since his status is still up in the air, and none of the members of the group have been willing to give a definitive answer regarding his involvement.

This week's episode of WWE RAW could finally hold some answers when it comes to his status with the popular group, especially following Mysterio's loss.

Why was The Judgment Day missing from WWE NXT No Mercy?

Dominik Mysterio was sent to the wolves alone this weekend, knowing that the odds were stacked against him, since Dragon Lee was chosen to be the official for the match.

Rhea Ripley would have been at ringside for Dominik Mysterio if she wasn't sidelined with a storyline injury, but it seems that Damian Priest and Finn Balor were also missing from the show.

Dominik Mysterio was there to ensure that they retained their Championships on RAW, but the two men were not in attendance to ensure that he was able to overcome much worse odds.

Do you think the cracks are finally showing in The Judgment Day? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.