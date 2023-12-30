"You have something there now" - Bianca Belair must feud with a massive WWE star for the first time ever in 2024, says legend (Exclusive)

Bianca Belair has had a topsy-turvy 2023 from a kayfabe standpoint in WWE. During this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Hall of Famer Teddy Long expressed his desire to see Belair cross paths with Jade Cargill in 2024.

Despite being signed a few months ago, Jade Cargill is yet to wrestle for WWE, though many expect that to change in the new year.

The Wrestling Time Machine podcast host Mac Davis recently predicted that Cargill would be the breakout female star in 2024, and he was somewhat surprised that the show's panelists, Teddy Long and the legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter, did not have the same name initially.

Teddy Long felt Bianca Belair could make even more significant strides in her career in 2024 and briefly commented on why he wanted The EST of WWE to have a program with Jade Cargill.

Teddy agreed that Cargill was also a talent to look out for and was pretty eager to see the Stamford-based promotion work out something with the former AEW star and Bianca Belair.

"We're not saying that's, you know, we didn't have the right answer there, you know what I mean, I certainly agree with you. Jade's certainly going to be a big star there, but Bianca Belair has certainly proved herself; she is known now to the fans just like Jade, you know, and I would like to see the combination of those two together, man. You would have something there now," Teddy Long said. [6:38 - 6:55]

You can watch the entire podcast below:

Bill Apter on who will have a breakout year in 2024 from the WWE Women's Division

WWE has been praised for transforming women's wrestling in recent years, with multiple women becoming major draws for the company.

The likes of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and many others have shown that women can headline shows and move the needle.

The increased focus on pushing female talents has led to NXT's great system consistently churning out exceptionally gifted wrestlers.

The legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter stated that out of all the young stars in the Stamford-based promotion, he predicted Tiffany Stratton would have a breakout year on the main roster in the coming year.

"Tiffany Stratton from NXT. She is going to get a push. I think she is going to be a big breakout star," Bill Apter said. [5:53 - 6:11]

Stratton is a one-time NXT Women's Champion who grabbed the attention of the main roster crowd during Becky Lynch's recent trip down to NXT.

The 24-year-old star worked a high-profile angle with The Man and proved why many fans and pundits consider her a future top star. Given her track record in NXT, Tiffany could be in line for a significant push on RAW or SmackDown in 2024.

