Former WWE head writer Vince Russo heaped praise on WWE's creative team for their work in a recent segment on RAW.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Damage CTRL members Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY brawled with Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka, following which Belair challenged Damage CTRL to a match at Survivor Series WarGames.

Meanwhile, Nikki Cross appeared at ringside and attacked Belair's stable, thus giving Damage CTRL a chance to wipe out the babyfaces and accepting the challenge in the process.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo detailed the segments that he liked the most on this week's episode of the red brand. He further appreciated WWE's creative team for writing Belair's segment in a unique manner.

"Okay so we go from the parking lot footage to IYO SKY saying 'You still haven't eaten Bayley,' which was one of my – this may be my favorite line of the year so far. Then we've got the two Japanese women speaking Japanese back and, like what was that? And then we had some brilliant writing when Bianca Belair said, 'This is war and this ends at WarGames.'" (34:58- 35:38)

Check out the latest edition of Legion of RAW below:

Vince Russo questioned the role of WWE's referees in the main event of RAW

Vince Russo questioned the role of WWE's referees in the main event of Monday Night RAW.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the veteran spoke about the main event on RAW where Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Alexa Bliss and Asuka.

Despite continuous assistance from The Role Model, Damage CTRL was unable to retain their titles. Russo further stated that there was no role for the referees and it looked very lazy to the fans.

"Another lazy, stupid referee spot. I'm so sick of it. I swear I was doing a live chat on Twitch and somebody said why do they even have refs, like what is the point if every single week a heel just comes down and gets [invovled]? Why are they there? Why are they there? It's lazy. It's just a very lazy simpleton booking."

It will be interesting to see who can win at the upcoming Survivor Series WarGames premium live event.

