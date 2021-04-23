"You should be there" - The Undertaker discusses feelings watching WrestleMania 37

The Undertaker went through a range of emotions watching this year's WrestleMania instead of being part of it.

There haven't been many WrestleManias that The Undertaker has missed since his first match at WrestleMania VII against "Superfly" Jimmy Snuka. To sit at home and watch the biggest show of the year retired hit differently for The Deadman.

The Undertaker recently sat down with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and admitted that watching WrestleMania from home was an emotional tug of his heartstrings.

“I was fine all the way until that first ballyhoo of fireworks. Fortunately, I was home, which made it a little easier, but going through the show and watching, I kept thinking to myself, ‘You should be there.’ I had to work through that. It’s a little difficult once WrestleMania starts. I started second-guessing myself. So much of my history revolves around WrestleMania. There was a bit of an emotional tug of the heartstrings watching this year, but it’s time for me to step aside and let this next generation have the reins and go where they’re going to go.”

The Undertaker: “So much of my history revolves around WrestleMania. There was a bit of an emotional tug of the heartstrings watching this year, but it’s time for me to step aside and let this next generation have the reins and go where they’re going to go”https://t.co/D9LUaJxmZM — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) April 22, 2021

Will The Undertaker stay retired?

The Undertaker officially retired at the end of the 2020 Survivor Series pay-per-view. But that hasn't stopped the WWE Universe from speculating about a potential return in the future.

While The Undertaker insists that it's time for him to step aside and let the next generation of talent lead the way, very few wrestlers ever truly stay retired in this business.

All it might take is one phone call from Vince McMahon to bring The Undertaker out for one last ride. Only time will tell.

What do you think about The Undertaker's comments about watching WrestleMania this year? Do you think he's truly wrestled his last match? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.