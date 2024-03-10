"You took The Rock's advice literally last week" - LA Knight fires shots at former WWE Champion after SmackDown

WWE Superstar LA Knight recently spoke about his rivalry with former WWE Champion AJ Styles.

Styles flew half the world to Perth, Australia to cost Knight the Elimination Chamber match. He belted The Megastar with numerous chair shots, effectively taking him out of the match and costing him an opportunity at the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows.

WWE correspondent Byron Saxton caught up with LA Knight on SmackDown Lowdown. Knight was irate that Styles did not show up Friday night. He questioned how long The Phenomenal One could keep running and warned of payback whenever the two stars finally met.

"AJ, let me talk to you. You talked about you're The Phenomenal One for this job of humbling me, right? Hah? What, you're gonna humble me? Apparently, I guess you took The Rock's advice literally last week, because you must have been smoking something if you think for one second, you flew all the way across the world just to screw me out of going to WrestleMania for that World Heavyweight Championship. Why is that? Because ever the conspiracy theorist, here you are, thinking that somehow I had something to do with getting waxed by The Bloodline." [3:40-4:22]

LA Knight also called out AJ Styles' haircut

During the interview, LA Knight also poked fun at Styles' soccer mom haircut. He claimed AJ probably missed WWE SmackDown because he had to pick up his kids from school.

"As far as I'm concerned, we can call you AJ mild because that's all you've been. Little boring piece of trash. You got your little soccer mom haircut. What, you pick your kids up today? Is everything good? Is that why you couldn't show up today? I'll tell you what, whether you show up today, next week, or the week after, I'll find you at some point or another. What I did to the TV, oh my God. Little bit of fun for you. But I'll tell you what, at some point or another, that fun is coming your way." [4:34-4:56]

In the weeks after Elimination Chamber: Perth, this rivalry has taken a life of its own. It will be interesting to see which WWE star comes out on top on The Road to WrestleMania.

