"You wouldn't understand" - Becky Lynch trolls Sportskeeda in a hilarious Twitter reply

Becky Lynch has already established herself as one of the greatest women in WWE history. While this generation of women has accomplished more than any before them, Lynch has been one of the big trailblazers and faces of this era. Sportskeeda Wrestling's Twitter posted a backstage photo of the former RAW Women's Champion and got hilariously trolled in the process.

Lynch didn't return on the RAW after WrestleMania. She lost the title to Bianca Belair in what has been considered by many as one of the best matches of the incredible WrestleMania 38 show. While no progress has been made just yet on the next major feud, Big Time Becks is advertised for WrestleMania Backlash.

There was a backstage photo that Sportskeeda Wrestling's Twitter account posted featuring Becky Lynch, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Seth Rollins. Lynch was seen laughing and the caption was "What do you think they're talking about?":

The former double-champion took notice and trolled us in the process:

Lynch's Twitter game has certainly improved in a big way after her heel turn in the summer of 2021.

Is Becky Lynch set to chase Bianca Belair again?

While the match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair received all the praise it deserved, one can't help but feel that it's still an underrated bout. The storytelling was fantastic from start to finish and it essentially covered all the bases of their rivalry stemming from SummerSlam 2021.

It should be no surprise that two of the top women from RAW put on a display and stole the show at WrestleMania 38. With few challengers available to step up at the moment, it wouldn't be surprising to see WWE go with Big Time Becks as the rebound feud for Bianca Belair.

After all, WrestleMania Backlash, or Backlash as it was known before, has traditionally been a show that has covered the fallout of The Show of Shows with several big rematches.

Will the GOAT be able to regain the title or will The EST Of WWE prove why she is one of the hottest and most dominant superstars in the company today?

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Kaushik Das