"You've done more technical wrestling in a match than I have in my whole career" - Details on Shawn Michaels praising released WWE star (Exclusive)

Xia Brookside recently recalled WWE legend, Shawn Michaels, complimenting her backstage after a show.

The 24-year-old worked with WWE from 2018-2022, primarily on the NXT UK brand. Brookside participated in the Mae Young Classic 2018 and even challenged then-NXT UK Women's Champion Meiko Satomura in December 2021.

However, Xia Brookside's run with the promotion came to a premature end when she was released in August 2022 after NXT UK went on a hiatus. During her time in WWE, she worked with many business legends, including Shawn Michaels.

In an exclusive chat with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Brookside disclosed a big compliment from Michaels. She revealed that The Heartbreak Kid approached after the show, saying she had done more technical wrestling in a match than he had in his whole career.

Xia Brookside also revealed that she learned how to bring babyface fire into her work by watching and working closely with Shawn Michaels.

"I remember getting back from a show once and he was like, 'you've done more technical wrestling in a match than I have in my whole career.' I was like, what! It's the biggest compliment in the world, and I was like that's crazy. Energy, big on energy like that babyface comeback like making the crowd feel," said Xia Brookside. (6:58 - 7:20)

Former WWE star Xia Brookside on what she learned from her father, Robbie Brookside

Furthermore, Brookside also spoke about how her father, Robbie Brookside, who works as a trainer and producer for WWE, taught her never to give up.

Xia Brookside added that her father never taught her wrestling but instead instilled core values like kindness and courteousness in her.

"He taught me not to give up. He didn't teach me anything from wrestling, he's never trained me, we have never done anything together, but the one thing he's taught me is to hold my head up high, keep going, don't give up, don't let people get to you, smile. He always said be kind and courteous," said Xia Brookside. (5:50 - 6:10)

Brookside is in the prime of her career, wrestling for companies across the globe. She recently competed at the Kinguin Prime Time Wrestling Legends event in Warsaw, Poland, in a triple-threat match against Mylan Grace and Diana Strong.

