"You've even ended a few careers" - Nia Jax accused by 6-time world champion on WWE RAW

A former champion has leveled some serious accusations against Nia Jax.

Becky Lynch has been one of the top stars in the women's division for several years now. She has been at the top of her game for quite some time. In fact, it all started five years ago when the women from RAW were brawling with the women from SmackDown. During the course, Nia Jax broke Lynch's nose.

This incident catapulted Becky Lynch to superstardom and has been linked to her success ever since. Whenever fans think about her rise, they think back to the punch that changed it all and introduced The Man to the world.

However, this incident didn't sit right with the six-time champion, who confronted Nia tonight on RAW. Lynch said that Nia has ended a few careers and injured many people because she is dangerous in the ring. She also stated that she did not like that everyone was crediting Nia Jax for making her career and challenged her to a fight, which she declined and walked away.

"You’re the most dangerous Woman in this ring. Anybody who’s ever been in the ring with you has been injured, hospitalised, hell you’ve even ended a few careers.”

It looks like this feud isn't going to be settled so easily. It remains to be seen if Lynch can get revenge for what happened to her five years ago.

