"You’ve Got To Be A Little Crazy" - WWE Superstar on working with Gunther

Gunther was debatably the breakout star of WWE in 2022, and this year things are set to only get better for The Ring General as he is a Triple H guy and is rumored to be having a big fight coming his way at WrestleMania 39.

WWE Superstar Ricochet, whom the Austrian defeated to capture the Intercontinental Championship in June last year, recently spoke to Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy, about wrestling larger opponents and smaller ones closer to his size.

He noted the physicality and brutal aspect of facing someone like Gunther while simultaneously enjoying the technique required in matches with stars like Santos Escobar.

“I do enjoy those matches, with Gunther, with Sheamus, Bobby Lashley, the more physical altercations,” Ricochet said. “I don’t know what I enjoy more, that or like a Santos [Escobar], or Humberto, or someone like that, because they’re both so different and I like aspects of both of them. I like the physicality and the brutalness of the Sheamuses and the Gunthers, but I do like the speed and the technique and the skill of the other matches." [H/T: WrestleZone]

Ricochet further went on to state that one has to be a "little crazy" to work

"So it’s hard to pick which one you like more because, as an artist, you just want to create. So any time you can get an opportunity to create something, I think it’s wonderful. But I definitely do enjoy them. When you’re out there, there’s something about it,” he added. “You’ve got to be a little crazy to like it, but when you’re out there and the adrenaline’s going, two guys, we’re just battling. There’s something about it, you’ve got to be a little crazy.” [H/T: WrestleZone]

Ricochet won the WWE World Cup Tournament to become the #1 contender to face Gunther on the December 16, 2022, episode of SmackDown. However, the Ring General wound up retaining the title.

Ricochet will enter the titular bout at WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday night

The One and Only has qualified to enter the Men's Royal Rumble contest on Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

In recent episodes of SmackDown, Ricochet has shown signs of forming an alliance with Braun Strowman. Should the pair form an unlikely tag team, the duo could go on to become a hot babyface act on the blue brand.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : Would you like to see Braun Strowman and Ricochet form a tag team? Yes No 0 votes