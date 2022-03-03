''You've got Vince [McMahon] in your ear" - Former WWE Producer on the craziness of taping day

Jimmy Wang Yang has seen WWE from both sides as a former WWE Superstar and producer. The former star was released by the company in December 2021 after a short stint as a producer but was able to learn a lot from three months behind the scenes.

Yang recently spoke to Rick Ucchino on the Bleav Wrestling Podcast and opened up about the craziness of show days for producers.

"Being a producer is not a bad job. If you can handle the pressure and the intensity of working with WWE. This last run was my fourth time. So, I'm kind of used to the system. It wasn't hard for me. Wrestling TV days, always long days. That's how the wrestling business is. It's always crazy. It's a lot of pressure and of lot of stuff that goes on that day, but that's what I love about WWE.''

The former producer went on to describe the pressure one feels when working behind the scenes:

''I like the pressure, the intensity, the craziness, everything, and those moments that you're on that headset and there's so much going on. That's the first time I really got nervous since I was wrestling. It was so intense. You’ve got Vince in your ear. You got Kevin Dunn in your other ear. You got a million things going on, but I actually enjoyed it. I wish it would've lasted longer, but things didn't work out… at this time."

Several former WWE Superstars currently work as backstage producers

Many familiar faces are currently working backstage as the company has hired several notable names following their in-ring retirement.

Tyson Kidd has most notably produced women's matches following his transition to behind the scenes work after a neck injury back in 2015.

Jason Jordan's neck injury was also the catalyst for his in-ring retirement and now the former Tag Team Champion works backstage as a producer as well.

Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley retired from in-ring competition in 2016 and has since become a notable name backstage.

Other notable names who currently work as backstage producers include Billy Kidman, Molly Holly, Shane Helms, Shawn Daivari and Sylvain Grenier.

