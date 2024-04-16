"You’ve literally seen me grow" - Jade Cargill opens up on her journey in AEW and WWE

WWE SmackDown Superstar Jade Cargill has opened up about her progress and growth as a pro wrestler.

In a conversation with Evan Mack during the WrestleMania XL week, Cargill expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to grow and evolve in front of the pro wrestling audience's eyes. She also acknowledged that her first match was seen by everyone, which was a great privilege in the industry.

Cargill added that most wrestlers spend years mastering their skills in developmental territories before making their televised debut. However, she made her debut in a high-profile match in AEW.

“It feels great. What I want everybody to understand is you’ve seen my first match ever. You’ve literally seen me grow. Who gets to see that? That was my first match ever, that was Shaquille O’Neal and Cody Rhodes. Who gives that? So I think everyone should give me grace and be understanding that you’re literally watching me go from a infant into a superstar. No one gets that. People go to the PC or whatever and they grind on NXT for years or the indies. Like, be thankful that you’re getting to see my progression."

Cargill added that she received support and advice from veterans in both WWE and AEW.

"You can say, da*n, I seen her first match like oh my gosh, look at her progression and look what she’s done. It’s been great like I can see my improvement that I’ve done. I can see how I’m handling things way better and just the veterans in the locker room as far as AEW and WWE, who came to me and given me great, sound advice to succeed in this business. Everybody wants to see me succeed in this business, and you best believe I am.” (H/T- WrestleTalk)

Jade Cargill discusses her love for cosplay in pro wrestling

WWE SmackDown Superstar Jade Cargill opened up in a podcast about her approach to character work.

On The Kick Rock Wrestling podcast during WrestleMania XL week, Jade Cargill explained how much she appreciated cosplay in pro wrestling. She further teased some interesting things for her WWE run.

"I can't give that away because the one that I really want to try right now (...) Hopefully, whenever I have that solo, I'm going to do it. So I can't say it, but right now what I do is I try to infuse whatever my fan base says, and I hope it aligns with what I'm trying to do right now. But I love cosplay. I'm just trying to save it for those phenomenal moments so it can go viral, like all my cosplay that I've done for every entrance that I've done at AEW, guys."

The WWE Universe is seemingly excited to witness the journey of Jade Cargill as she evolves and achieves new goals in pro wrestling.

