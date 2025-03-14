"You've no right" - Rising name calls out WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley

WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley showcased a vicious side on television when he took a few rookies under his wing on WWE LFG. Recently, BJ Ray called out the legend for his antics on the show.

BJ Ray has been making a name for himself on social media and is often seen rattling a few cages due to his brash and loud character. Unfortunately, Bubba Ray Dudley isn't a fan of Ray's behavior, and the two have been at a crossroads.

In an interview on SHAK Wrestling, BJ Ray called out his mentor and stated he has no right to mistreat his rookies, regardless of all the accomplishments in his career as a performer.

"That's how the whole thing started, because nobody earns any right to treat anybody how Bubba has treated me and fellow other future greats," Ray said. (07:58 to 08:08)

The rookie also stated that a mentor like Bubba needs to treat people better and respectfully explain the business.

"I think it doesn't matter whether you're Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Roman Reigns, or Bubba Ray Dudley. You've no right to treat anybody any less than you. Yeah, it's cool what you've accomplished in this business, but teach me human-to-human respect-to-respect mano a mano, how to accomplish what you've accomplished as that character in this industry, and just treat me like a normal human being," Ray said. (From 09:05 to 09:30)

What happened between Bubba Ray Dudley and BJ Ray on WWE LFG?

Earlier this year, WWE's LFG made its debut, showcasing a unique concept. The Undertaker, Booker T, Mickie James, and Bubba Ray Dudley were named head coaches and trained a bunch of rookies.

Dudley was seemingly one of the most ruthless coaches on the show. He was given an equally notorious rookie, BJ Ray. The two were extremely explosive when they came together on-screen and were often seen disagreeing with each other.

In a recent episode, Eric Bischoff made a surprise appearance, and Ray approached the veteran. This led to an angry Bubba Ray Dudley shoving the rookie away from Bischoff, which is why BJ Ray called out the WWE Hall of Famer and addressed the incident.

