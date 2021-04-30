"You don't want to be paired up with some creeper" - Molly Holly reflects on romantic storyline with Spike Dudley, praises former WWE star

Molly Holly was on the latest episode of the Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman, aka X-PAC. During her appearance on the show, Molly Holly opened up about her romantic storyline with Spike Dudley and had nothing but praise for the former WWE Superstar.

Molly Holly made her WWE debut in 2001 and was signed to the company until she asked for her release in 2005. Holly has since made sporadic appearances on WWE television and was also a part of the 2018 and 2020 Women's Royal Rumble matches.

Speaking about her romantic storyline with Spike Dudley, Molly Holly praised Spike for being a gentleman and said he was great to work with. Holly said that she also loved the storyline and working with the Dudleys was a great bonus because of their popularity:

"It was awesome." Said Holly. "To even be involved in any kind of storyline is huge. It's still fun to be on Sunday Night Heat but to be thrown in a situation where you're just doing a four-minute match for no reason, it's like, I want to do so much more. So when they put me in the storyline with Spike where we're like having this Disney romance, we like each other and it's all sweetness."

Molly Holly continued:

"I liked it and Spike was super nice, a good person to be paired up with. You don't want to be paired up with some creeper that's going to take advantage of the situation, so he was very great to work with and it worked out awesome that the Dudleys were so popular. It kind of brought up my popularity just being in the skits with them."

Molly Holly's storyline with Spike Dudley in WWE

Molly Holly's romance with Spike Dudley was her first major storyline in WWE and arguably the one that got her over with fans. With Molly being a Holly and Spike being a Dudley, fans saw a Romeo and Juliet-type romance between the two, while their families detested each other.

Their romance even got Spike Dudley into a brief feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin, although it was abruptly dropped by WWE. The romance between Spike and Molly ended in September 2001 when Molly dumped Spike to become The Hurricane's new sidekick, Mighty Molly.

