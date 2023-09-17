SmackDown this week seemed extra special than most weeks as fans witnessed The Rock's WWE return, amongst other big moments. LA Knight and The Miz also had their Payback rematch, and Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on the bout on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk.

WWE has built up Knight and Miz's feud for several weeks now, and their most recent match also ended with the babyface getting the win. Dutch Mantell reiterated that he loved LA Knight's work, though he wasn't as much of a fan of The Miz.

Nonetheless, Mantell appreciated the A-Lister's ability to be a compelling heel, stating that he sometimes legitimately feels like slapping the RAW star.

The two-time Grand Slam Champion has proved through the years that he can draw heat at the drop of a hat. Mantell was glad Knight went over The Miz, as he believed the goal was always to get LA more over than he already was.

"I'm a fan of LA Knight. I'm not really a big fan of The Miz. He does make you want him. He is a good heel. You want to slap the living sh** out of him [laughs], and he's doing his job. He gets that type of heat, he does. And he's irritating as hell. But the match was okay, Miz was okay, and it did what it intended to do: get LA Knight over more," said the veteran. [From 40:15 - 41:00]

Dutch Mantell reveals something odd about The Miz's move set from WWE match against LA Knight

While talking about the contest itself, Dutch felt it was "okay" and did the job of making LA Knight seem like a bigger deal in kayfabe as he had another victory over a former world champion.

Regarding The Miz, Mantell observed that the veteran WWE star had a few moves in his arsenal that looked similar to his finisher, The Skull-Crushing Finale. Dutch was confused when Miz tried to deliver his most potent wrestling maneuver, as he'd previously seen the same variations in his SmackDown match.

"The match was okay. But like Sid said, it was a basic match, and I was watching Miz; he did a couple of things that were identical to his finish," the former WWE manager continied. "It looked like he did his finish. Maybe I'm wrong, but it looked like he did his finish twice. I was like, why would you do something even similar to that? I don't get it." [41:01 - 41:35]

