"You have been warned"- Alexa Bliss sends a message to trolls on Twitter

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss has sent out a stern warning to trolls in her latest tweet.

Little Miss Bliss married American singer Ryan Cabrera earlier this year, and several WWE Superstars attended the lavish ceremony. Cabrera has had quite an exciting year so far and recently made a big announcement.

The musician is releasing his first single in eight long years, and Bliss shared the big news with her fans via her official Twitter handle. She then responded to the tweet with a severe warning for trolls.

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE Sooo excited for this! @RyanCabrera releasing his first single in 8 years!! So proud of him 🖤 can’t wait for you all to hear his new music! Sooo excited for this! @RyanCabrera releasing his first single in 8 years!! So proud of him 🖤 can’t wait for you all to hear his new music! https://t.co/B4bnaQPrrV

"Ps- trolls on this will be blocked - you have been warned," she wrote.

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE Ps- trolls on this will be blocked - you have been warned 🖤 Ps- trolls on this will be blocked - you have been warned 🖤

How did Alexa Bliss' fans react to her warning for trolls?

Bliss boasts 1.8 million followers on Twitter and has a dedicated fanbase that seemingly supports her in everything she tries her hand at. Her latest warning to trolls was also met with support from her fans.

Check out the responses below:

Love Sux @octaslasher @AlexaBliss_WWE It's really sad that you even need to say this to your "fans" in the first place. As any true fan of yours would 100 % respect and support what and who you love at all times. @AlexaBliss_WWE It's really sad that you even need to say this to your "fans" in the first place. As any true fan of yours would 100 % respect and support what and who you love at all times.

Laura Claire @belljerzey @AlexaBliss_WWE Haters are going to hate. Don’t let them bother you. If you guys are happy then that’s all that matters. @AlexaBliss_WWE Haters are going to hate. Don’t let them bother you. If you guys are happy then that’s all that matters.

It isn't a stretch to say that Bliss is one of the most talented female stars in WWE today. She made her way to the main roster in 2016 and already has several significant accomplishments to her name.

In addition to being a multi-time women's champion across RAW and SmackDown, she is also a former Money In The Bank briefcase holder. Meanwhile, Bliss has also dealt with many crazy fans in the past, as well as internet trolls. She opened up about the same in a recent interview:

"I've fully accepted the fact that if I'm going to do a career like this, I have to be willing to take criticism, because it's a part of the job, you know? Any Instagram thing I post, someone's going to say something, I know that. Anything on Twitter, someone's going to judge whatever I do, whatever I say, whatever I look like, I understand that."

Little Miss Bliss further noted that she is open to constructive criticism:

"I've been very aware with the fact that being in the public eye, being on TV, being cast on Total Divas, I'm setting myself out there for criticism, but I have to know in my heart, what I know is right." [H/T Pop Culture]

Alexa Bliss fully supports her husband Ryan Cabrera's projects and occasionally promotes his endeavors on her social media handles. Here's hoping trolls stay away from her post celebrating Cabrera's big accomplishment.

Are you an Alexa Bliss fan? What has been your favorite Bliss moment in WWE so far?

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh