"You went into the business for yourself out there?" - Details on Vince McMahon confronting WWE legend (Exclusive)

WWE legend Teddy Long recently revealed how Vince McMahon once confronted him backstage after he went off-script during a dark match.

Long is one of the most recognizable on-screen authority figures in WWE whose run as SmackDown's GM from 2004-2012 is fondly remembered by fans. He was a crowd favorite who always gave enough reasons for fans to cheer. Though he's away from the wrestling business, Long still looks back and shares stories from his days in WWE on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One.

Teddy Long recently shared an anecdote about the time he fell into trouble with Vince McMahon after a dark match. The wrestling veteran recalled going overboard by introducing Randy Orton with his monikers, like The Legend Killer and The Viper, during a show in St. Louis, Orton's hometown.

"Here's the first time I had any problems with Vince. We were doing a dark match one night. So a dark match is a match that happens after the TV is over. Me and Randy Orton. So Randy Orton is here in the dark match. I had to go out there and make the dark match. So I'm out there now, and I thought I gotta have a little fun. So I started introducing Randy Orton; I called him The Legend Killer, The Viper. I give him two-three names because we were there in St. Louis, his hometown," said Long.

Teddy Long added that although he intended to put over Randy Orton, he got some words of advice from Vince McMahon when he went backstage. The former WWE Chairman asked Long if he had gone into the business for himself at the show. Long revealed that McMahon then explained how he didn't have to boast about Orton to the fans as they already knew all about him since it was his hometown.

"So I'm just trying to put him over, and I thought I was doing the right thing. So I came back through the curtain, and Vince was standing and waiting on me. And he called me and said, 'come over there' and looked at me and said, 'you went into the business for yourself out there?' I said no, and he said, 'Randy lives here; everybody knows he's The Viper; they know he's The Legend Killer. You don't have to tell them,'" said Long. (7:00 - 7:57)

WWE veteran Teddy Long on confessing to his mistake

Furthermore, Teddy Long disclosed how he was quick to realize his mistake and apologized to Vince McMahon, promising he'll be careful going forward. The WWE Hall of Famer added that McMahon, too, forgave him.

"And he caught me right there, and I said, 'you know what, sir? You're exactly right. I'll be honest. I was out there, having a little fun.' And I said 'I'll never let that happen. You don't have to worry. And he looked at me and told, 'Yeah, you're better than that,'" added Long. (7:58 - 8:12)

Teddy Long was rewarded with a much-deserved Hall of Fame induction in 2017 for his immense contributions to WWE and the wrestling business.

