"You will burn in flames" - Stephanie Vaquer sends a scathing message to 29-year-old WWE star ahead of major title match

Stephanie Vaquer sent a scathing message to Jordynne Grace during a backstage interview on the latest episode of WWE NXT. She will defend her NXT Women's Championship against the former TNA star at Battleground.

Ad

The Dark Angel stated that being La Primera didn't come without sacrifice and that she had her first tryout in Chile in 2018 but she wasn't ready. She used it as motivation and went to Japan and Mexico to hone her craft, and owned Lucha Libre. She recalled sleeping on kitchen floors, cleaning people's shoes, and being hungry and cold.

Stephanie Vaquer didn't look at it as a sad time in her life, as she felt it was necessary for her to get where she is today. She mentioned that being in NXT has been a dream come true for her, and she reflected on seeing Rey Mysterio for the first time and discovering that she was born to be a WWE Superstar. She said everything she went through has been worth it.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Dark Angel spoke about Jordynne Grace and referred to the latter as her toughest opponent. She mentioned that Grace wants to be on top of NXT like she was at TNA. Stephanie Vaquer stated that she went through hell to become the best luchadora, and she made it her home.

She added that she conquers continents while Jordynne conquers titles. Lastly, Stephanie Vaquer told Big Momma Pump:

"I will show you, Jordynne, when you get close to hell, you will burn in flames."

The two stars will clash at Battleground this Sunday. Only one of them will walk out as the NXT Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More