"You will not regret it" - Booker T urges WWE to put a title on top SmackDown Superstar 

Booker T has asked WWE to take a bet on a rising SmackDown Superstar and put a title on her. The performer in question is Tiffany Stratton, who has quickly become an integral part of SmackDown's women's division.

Stratton has had a great start to her main roster career, garnering wins over the likes of Liv Morgan, Naomi, and Mia Yim. While the upcoming WWE Draft could shake things up for the entire roster, Tiffany Stratton is sure to climb up the ladder in no time no matter which brand she is drafted to.

Among the many advocates of Stratton's talents is Booker T, who lavished praise on her on the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast. The WWE legend has watched The Buff Barbie's growth closely down in NXT, where he serves as a commentator. The former World Heavyweight Champion believes the time was right for the Stamford-based promotion to pull the trigger and have the 24-year-old star win gold.

Booker T firmly believes that Tiffany Stratton could shine if she is crowned as a champion and that WWE won't regret taking a bet on her so early into her main roster career.

"That person is 'WWE SmackDown' star Tiffany Stratton. I'm going to tell you right now, if Tiffany won the championship, she would be the fastest rising champion in the history of the business, I really do. The thing is, I think she's ready for it. I really do, I think you can pull the trigger with Tiffany Stratton right now and you will not regret it, I really believe that," Booker T said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

Considering she is a former NXT Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton is very well aware of what it is like to be the face of a brand.

Tiffany Stratton is keen to win the WWE Women's Championship

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton played spoilsport in the WWE Women's Championship match between Bayley and Naomi, which led to the bout ending via disqualification. Following that, Stratton made her intentions about going for the title clear. The former NXT Women's Champion believes she deserved to win the gold from Bayley. Here's what she said:

"You know what, Byron? I have my sights set on the Women's Championship. And last week when Naomi beat me, it was a fluke. She didn't deserve to be in that match and that's why I did what I did. I did have a Tiffany epiphany. Who better than the Center of the Universe herself to win the Women's Championship? I just love the sound of that, Toodles!"

It remains to be seen what lies ahead for The Buff Barbie and if she receives a shot at the WWE Women's Championship in the coming weeks.

