"You will regret this"- Rhea Ripley sends out a stern warning to former NXT star after getting destroyed on RAW

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley sent out a warning to returning star Mia Yim following a brutal assault on RAW.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, former RETRIBUTION faction member Mia Yim returned to the company after almost a year to aid The O.C. While the group and Judgment Day were brawling inside the ring, Mia Yim sneaked in and brutally assaulted Rhea Ripley with a kendo stick.

Taking to Twitter, The Eradicator warned Mia and mentioned that the latter would regret her actions.

"Sneaky, I like that… but you will regret this. ⚖️," she wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Vince Russo spoke about Rhea Ripley's past actions that made a referee look like an 'idiot'

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about Rhea Ripley's actions on a previous episode of RAW, which made the referee look like an "idiot."

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the veteran claimed that The Eradicator's involvement in the match between Damian Priest and Karl Anderson on RAW made the female referee look weak.

"What happened in that match? [Rhea] Ripley low blow, the referee looks like an idiot. I want to point something out here about the referee because I think this is very important. They have a black, female referee in this match, which is great, phenomenal. Here's the problem, If you want to get over the fact that we've got a female referee, you've got to make her look strong," Russo said.

The veteran added that the match was chaotic as the referee could not control the situation.

"At the end of this match, there's all chaos going on inside the ring. This poor girl who's supposed to be the official with the authority is on the outside of the ring, waving her arms over and over like a lunatic," Russo noted.

Following the warning, it will be interesting to see how The Eradicator takes her revenge on Mia Yim in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the new rivalry between Ripley and Mia Yim? Sound off in the comment section below.

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : 0 votes