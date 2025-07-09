  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • "You are not worthy" - Oba Femi fires personal shots at surprise challenger for WWE championship

"You are not worthy" - Oba Femi fires personal shots at surprise challenger for WWE championship

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jul 09, 2025 01:33 GMT
Oba Femi
Oba Femi is the current NXT Champion (Source: WWE.com)

Oba Femi is set to defend his title against a surprising challenger at NXT Great American Bash 2025. He has now taken some personal shots at this challenger.

Ad

Yoshiki Inamura has been on a roll in recent weeks. He pinned Trick Williams on the June 17, 2025, episode of NXT. Following this win, he made it clear that he wanted a shot at the NXT Championship. Hence, Oba Femi suggested he prove himself by defeating Jasper Troy in a number one contender's match. Last week on the black and silver brand, Yoshiki Inamura was able to put down Jasper Troy to become the number one contender.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tonight on WWE NXT, Yoshiki Inamura came face-to-face with Oba Femi. Yoshiki said that Oba would be his greatest challenge, but he was ready for the NXT Champion. He said that he has the support of the fans and Josh Briggs, and he will fight with honor to become the next NXT Champion at Great American Bash.

Oba said that Yoshiki could lose with honor at the Great American Bash. The Ruler also noted that the Japanese star was not worthy enough to take the title from him. Josh Briggs then intervened and said Yoshiki may be polite, but he was not a man of honor and would make sure his friend leaves with the NXT Title. Oba then issued a warning to Briggs before both men brawled for a bit. Yoshiki took advantage of this and bodyslammed Oba.

Ad
"You are not worthy enough to take this title from me."

It will be interesting to see if Yoshiki Inamura will be able to win the NXT Championship at Great American Bash 2025.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications