"You are not worthy" - Oba Femi fires personal shots at surprise challenger for WWE championship

Oba Femi is set to defend his title against a surprising challenger at NXT Great American Bash 2025. He has now taken some personal shots at this challenger.

Yoshiki Inamura has been on a roll in recent weeks. He pinned Trick Williams on the June 17, 2025, episode of NXT. Following this win, he made it clear that he wanted a shot at the NXT Championship. Hence, Oba Femi suggested he prove himself by defeating Jasper Troy in a number one contender's match. Last week on the black and silver brand, Yoshiki Inamura was able to put down Jasper Troy to become the number one contender.

Tonight on WWE NXT, Yoshiki Inamura came face-to-face with Oba Femi. Yoshiki said that Oba would be his greatest challenge, but he was ready for the NXT Champion. He said that he has the support of the fans and Josh Briggs, and he will fight with honor to become the next NXT Champion at Great American Bash.

Oba said that Yoshiki could lose with honor at the Great American Bash. The Ruler also noted that the Japanese star was not worthy enough to take the title from him. Josh Briggs then intervened and said Yoshiki may be polite, but he was not a man of honor and would make sure his friend leaves with the NXT Title. Oba then issued a warning to Briggs before both men brawled for a bit. Yoshiki took advantage of this and bodyslammed Oba.

"You are not worthy enough to take this title from me."

It will be interesting to see if Yoshiki Inamura will be able to win the NXT Championship at Great American Bash 2025.

