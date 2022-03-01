The Young Bucks troll WWE once again on their Being the Elite web series

AEW Executive Vice Presidents and top tag team The Young Bucks made a visit to WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

The duo famously rejected a massive deal from Vince McMahon in late 2018, opting instead to help Tony Khan found All Elite Wrestling. Matt Jackson, the elder brother, has previously made cameos in WWE as an enhancement talent, but the two are now a top team in AEW.

Since finding major success with their web series Being the Elite, the two have occasionally used the platform to poke fun at their largest rival. The series has included satirical portrayals of Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and even parodied the rift between WWE and Shane McMahon after the Royal Rumble.

This week's AEW Dynamite and Rampage were hosted in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and with the shows taking place so close to WWE's home turf in Stamford, it seems the Bucks couldn't help themselves.

The duo seized the opportunity to visit WWE's corporate headquarters at Titan Towers and recorded the bit for Being the Elite. Standing in the parking lot of the building, the two griped about their extended journey due to weather delays. They ultimately departed in search of a restaurant as the camera shifted to the WWE flag flying atop the building.

FTR wants a rematch against The Young Bucks

FTR vs The Young Bucks Pt. 2

A Full Arena.

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, collectively known as FTR, have asked for a rematch against their archrivals The Young Bucks.

The two teams confronted each other on the February 23rd episode of AEW Dynamite. As they traded words in the ring, the audience erupted with cheers of anticipation.

Harwood was apparently so pumped by the crowd's reaction that he couldn't contain himself, taking to Twitter to demand a rematch against the Young Bucks. The two teams previously squared off in the pandemic era of AEW and delivered a eye-popping contest at Full Gear 2020.

The Jackson brothers managed to snag the victory back then due to a moment of arrogance by Cash Wheeler that ended up costing his team the match. It seems that FTR are finally seeking revenge, and AEW's fans couldn't be more excited.

