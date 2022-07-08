"Young Rock" nominated for a major TV award

Young Rock is a TV show that highlights Dwayne Johnson's journey throughout the various stages of his career - starting from his childhood. The hit show has now been nominated for a major award.

NBC's Young Rock began airing in 2021 and has been a big success so far. In terms of ratings, season one saw a peak of 5.32 million viewers to a "low point" of 2.36 million viewers for the season finale - still an incredible number. The second season still averaged an impressive 2.159 million viewers.

It was revealed that the show was nominated for the 2nd Annual Hollywood Critics Association Television Awards. The show has been nominated for “Best Broadcast Network Comedy Series” and will be going up against some big-name shows such as Abbott Elementary, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Mr. Mayor, Ghosts, and The Wonder Years from various networks.

This is surely a big boost for the show that has seen impressive numbers and good reception. Hopefully, NBC and everyone involved can go all guns blazing for the highly-anticipated season 3.

Young Rock Season 3 will air later in 2022

NBC announced that season three of Young Rock will premiere on November 4th, 2022. It came as a slight surprise as the second season concluded recently. However, the season will continue until early 2023 if they follow the same 11-12 episode schedule.

The second season covered the crossroads that The Rock's family had to face as well as the end of his football dreams and transition into wrestling. The third season is likely to cover his rise to stardom in WWE in the 1990s as he became one of wrestling's biggest megastars. Could his relatively short-lived tenure at the top be covered in all of season three?

