Young WWE star sends inspiring message to the fans amid injury

A young and rising WWE Superstar sent an inspiring message about his recovery amid an injury hiatus.

Amari Miller made her NXT debut in 2021 against Marcedes Martinez. Although she lost that bout, she exhibited a lot of promise that eventually earned her some regular screen time on TV. She has been a mainstay on 205 Live and NXT Level Up.

However, she has occasionally been on NXT and also competed in a 20-woman Battle Royal at NXT New Year's Evil earlier this year, which was eventually won by Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. This was her last televised match as she suffered an injury that has put her out of action for several months.

It was reported in February that she had suffered a torn ACL and would need to undergo surgery.

The NXT upstart recently took to social media to send an inspiring message to her fans regarding her recovery and training.

"I'm so blessed! I can't wait to be back! Trust me I'm training hard for my comeback and once I comeback there is nothing stopping me! Hitting the ground running! Thank you all for the support and thank you @WWE @WWENXT for letting me live out my dreams #return," Miller shared.

Check out the screenshot of Amari Miller's tweet below:

Amari Miller's tweet.

Many WWE Superstars are out with an injury

World Wrestling Entertainment is currently facing an injury crisis with regards to its roster. A lot of talents are currently on the shelf due to an injury. Some of the biggest names who have made it to the injured list are Randy Orton, Robert Roode, and Big E, among others.

Roman Reigns was also injured and spent several weeks on the shelf. This has thrown a wrench into the works of the company in recent months, with many of its top superstars out of action.

Some of the injured stars are starting to resurface on television, which could prove to be a good thing for the company. Roman Reigns is also scheduled to appear on SmackDown this Friday.

What do you make of Amari Miller's message?