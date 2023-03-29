"Your blood will be on my hands" - Grayson Waller sets up brutal match for WrestleMania weekend after busting open former champion

On the latest episode of NXT, Grayson Waller accepted Johnny Gargano's challenge for an unsanctioned match at Stand & Deliver.

Grayson Waller and Johnny Gargano have been at loggerheads since Shawn Michaels revealed the latter to be Waller's Stand and Deliver opponent. Since then, Waller has made things personal by showing up at the former NXT Champion's house and attacking him in front of his family. This resulted in Gargano issuing a challenge for an unsanctioned match at NXT Stand & Deliver.

Waller showed up at NXT to answer the challenge with a lot of security guards around the ring. He started by explaining how this rivalry started 15 months ago at NXT WarGames when people were talking about Gargano instead of him. He explained that this was the reason why he attacked Johnny Wrestling on NXT 15 months ago.

Gargano's music played and he revealed himself to be a cameraman. The former NXT Champion then attacked Grayson Waller and the two men brawled as security personnel tried to break them up. During the brawl, Gargano appeared to have been busted open as there was blood on his face.

Following the altercation, Grayson Waller took to Twitter to warn Gargano that his blood will be on Waller's hands at Stand and Deliver.

"Contract is signed. This is the biggest mistake you’ve ever made in your life. Just like tonight, Saturday, your blood will be on my hands," tweeted Waller.

Gargano also took to Twitter to confirm that the unsanctioned match was made official.

"Just a small taste..WALLER VS GARGANO UNSANCTIONED. April 1st. #StandAndDeliver," Gargano wrote.

The feud between Waller and Johnny Gargano has become personal really fast and that should make for an exciting match at Stand & Deliver.

