''Your future is here''- Vince McMahon's backstage words to top name after his match at WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania 38 was a splendid event that saw Vince McMahon make his in-ring return. Apart from McMahon, another star who made a significant impact with his first WrestleMania match was Logan Paul. McMahon was thrilled with Paul and wanted him to continue being a part of WWE.

Logan Paul was involved in a program with Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio leading to WrestleMania 38. He teamed up with The Miz to take on the Mysterios and win the match. However, The Miz turned on him soon after the bout got over.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Logan Paul talked about his WrestleMania debut and what the future holds for him. He revealed that McMahon shook hands with him backstage and told him that the 27-year-old's future was in WWE:

''I will say this. Vince McMahon after my match, we shook hands. It was the good old like, step dad Vince thing. He’s like, ‘Trust me. Your future is here.’ Bro, come on. That’s Vince McMahon. He’s a legend.” (H/T Wrestling News)

Did Vince McMahon offer Logan Paul a long-term deal?

The YouTube sensation stated that McMahon hadn't offered him a long-term deal as of now. Paul also said that he was pleased with the positive response to his match.

Speaking about his future in the company, Paul noted that while he would love to dedicate more of his time to WWE, it would have to make monetary sense.

“Truthfully, it would come down to whatever the deal is because I do have to allocate my time, specifically and strategically. I love it. I’m willing to dedicate a lot of time to the WWE and enhancing my skills, but it would just have to make monetary sense for me. If I do that, I’m going to be unable to do other things,” said Paul. (H/T Wrestling News)

With The Miz turning on Logan Paul at WrestleMania 38, we can expect a match between the two to take place down the road.

