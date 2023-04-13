"Your mother failed you" - Former Champion recalls breaking character and calling out a WWE fan on live tv 

WWE has put WrestleMania 39 in the rearview mirror and will host a premium live event outside of the United States when the company brings Backlash 2023 to Puerto Rico. Recently, former SmackDown Women's Champion recalled breaking character and calling out a fan during an episode of SmackDown.

Last year, Ronda Rousey returned to WWE and became the top woman on the blue brand after winning the SmackDown Women's Championship. Unfortunately, she lost the title to Liv Morgan, who cashed in her contract on an injured Rousey at Money in the Bank in 2022.

During an episode of SmackDown, a fan rudely interrupted the Baddest Woman on the Planet, to which she immediately replied by breaking the character and addressing him on live television. Speaking on her YouTube vlog, she addressed the issue and the unscripted moment.

"I snapped at that guy. You know, I grew up with a motor speech disorder and sometimes like, especially when I'm worked up like my mouth can't catch up with my head and I'd fluff my words a little bit and then it happened. And somebody else said shut up. I get like really defensive and people make fun of how I talk and it's just because I struggled so much. It just got a little Rowdy and told him that his mother failed him. Shut up, your mother failed you, that came out of my soul, that was not planned," said Rousey. [From 01:10 to 01:52]

The clip of the Baddest Woman on the Planet calling out the fan went viral ahead of her clash against Liv Morgan at SummerSlam 2022.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler could go after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships after WrestleMania 39

Earlier this year, Ronda Rousey returned to WWE after a short hiatus and reunited with Shayna Baszler. The two formed a tag team on the blue brand and began to climb the ranks in the tag team division.

Later, the duo inserted themselves into the Women's Showcase Fatal Four Way match at WrestleMania 39. Luckily, Baszler and Rousey secured the victory without breaking a sweat and defeated three other teams.

Meanwhile, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez became the new number-one contenders and defeated Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

It is highly likely that Rousey and Baszler could return in the near future and will go after the champions, who are currently on the blue brand.

