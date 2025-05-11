"Your princess is returning," announces 2-time WWE champion for Night of Champions 2025

A popular WWE star has all but confirmed that she will be competing at the upcoming Night of Champions 2025, which will emanate from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Chelsea Green recently made the announcement on her X account.

Green has had a memorable last few weeks in WWE since she lost the Women's United States Championship to Zelina Vega on the April 25 episode of SmackDown. If this wasn't enough, The Green Regime leader was also pinned by a returning Alexa Bliss on the latest episode of the Friday night show in a tag team match.

Despite these setbacks, Chelsea Green seems determined to find a spot at Night of Champions 2025, which goes down on June 28th next month.

Check out her tweet below.

"Your princess is returning," Green tweeted.

It'll be interesting to see what Triple H and his team have in store for Green at Night of Champions. The 34-year-old star could demand a rematch for the Women's United States Title against Zelina Vega at the upcoming premium live event.

Chelsea Green visited Saudi Arabia for King and Queen of the Ring 2024. Though she didn't compete at the show, she participated in the opening of the WWE Experience exhibit. She is a former Women's United States and Women's Tag Team Champion.

