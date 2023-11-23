Zach Gowen reveals what Brock Lesnar was like in real life during WWE feud

Zach Gowen recently recalled what his interactions with Brock Lesnar were like behind the scenes during their time together in WWE.

Gowen worked for WWE between May 2003 and February 2004. The one-legged wrestler once suffered a brutal beating at the hands of Lesnar in front of his mother on SmackDown. He also got pushed down a flight of stairs by The Beast Incarnate.

On Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Gowen had nothing but positive things to say about Lesnar as a person:

"He was a very mean man to me on camera. And he's a very sweet man off camera. I love Brock Lesnar so much. He's the type of dude that I get along with the best, just the salt of the Earth, shows up, respectful, does a great job. And that's it."

On the August 21, 2003, episode of SmackDown, Lesnar faced Gowen in a two-minute match. The 10-time WWE world champion hit his rookie opponent over the head with a steel chair, causing a disqualification.

Zach Gowen explains why he got along with Brock Lesnar

For many years, Brock Lesnar has maintained a relatively low-profile public image compared to other wrestlers. In 2015, he even said on The Stone Cold Podcast on the WWE Network that he "doesn't like people."

Although Lesnar usually keeps to himself backstage, Zach Gowen always had pleasant conversations with the former UFC fighter:

"There's no ulterior motives, and there's no salesman type of, 'Hey, I'll shake your hand here and then stab you in the back later.' It's like what you see is what you get, exactly like you said, and those are the type of guys that I get along with most not only in wrestling, but in real life."

In the same interview, Gowen gave his opinion on why his match against WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon at Vengeance 2003 will never be replicated.

