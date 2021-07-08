Zach Gowen reveals the original idea pitched for his WWE debut [Exclusive]

Zach Gowen only had a short run in WWE, but he left a lasting impression on many fans. He also worked with some of the biggest names in pro wrestling, such as Hulk Hogan, Roddy Piper and Vince McMahon himself, during his time with the company.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Zach Gowen revealed the original idea he had pitched to WWE writers regarding his debut. He recalled how his pitch for a low-key debut was quite different from the way WWE ended up booking his arrival.

"My pitch was... and I wanted to keep it super low-key... I was like the story so far is that the love of wrestling has gotten me this far in life, and I'm just happy to be there, I've overcome a lot," said Gowen. "We continue that story with me losing every week and not make a huge deal out of it.

"Let the audience take in the fact that I'm missing a leg, and we can tell the back story through commentary," Gowen continued. "I think if we do it small and organically like that, we can build momentum, basically do a 1-2-3 Kid with Razor Ramon type of scenario. That was my pitch and everyone's like 'We are onboard.' So I'm thinking cool, that's what it's going to be."

Zach Gowen worked with Hulk Hogan in his first WWE storyline

Zach Gowen in WWE

Instead of the gradual introduction into WWE that he had pitched, Zach Gowen was instead thrown into a storyline with Hulk Hogan and Roddy Piper. Gowen debuted as a planted fan who tried to help Mr. America (Hulk Hogan.) Roddy Piper and Sean O'Haire were beating down the WWE legend, and Gowen tried to even the odds.

Piper then pulled off Gowen's prosthetic leg, and this moment remains memorable to this day. The storyline culminated at the Judgment Day PPV, where Hogan defeated Roddy Piper while Gowen as at ringside.

What do you think about Gowen's WWE run? Sound off in the comments below.

If any quotes are used from this article please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Are you on Twitter? Follow skwrestling to stay updated with anything and everything WWE

Are you on Twitter? Follow skwrestling to stay updated with anything and everything WWE

Edited by Colin Tessier