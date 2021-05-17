Ex-WWE star on how Vince McMahon saved his life

Zach Gowen has opened up about how Vince McMahon saved his life even after his exit from WWE. The former WWE superstar has revealed that the WWE Chairman helped him during a dark phase in his life where he battled alcohol addiction.

Zach Gowen became a professional wrestler despite losing one leg due to cancer and wrestled with a prosthetic leg. Gowen was a part of WWE for just a year, but had memorable segments with the likes of Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon during his short spell in the company. The 38-year-old continues to wrestle on the indie circuit and recently featured in a few WrestlePro shows.

While speaking to Metro, Gowen discussed his battle with alcohol addiction and how Vince McMahon and WWE helped him fight his demons.

"It’s just crazy to me, full circle, how woven WWE is into the fabric of my life. As a child, losing my leg and then being able to escape into that world saved my life. And then, as a young adult being able to participate and make memories with The Big Show and Brock Lesnar and Hulk Hogan and Vince. And then in my late 20s, Vince McMahon literally saving my life. [laughs] It’s kinda strange, how woven that company and how important that company is to my daily life even at 38 years old. It’s unbelievable."

Gowen stated that Jim Ross spoke to him in 2010, six years after Gowen's WWE exit, and put him in touch with the WWE wellness department. WWE paid for his treatment under their wellness program.

Zach Gowen's feud with Vince McMahon in WWE

here are just some of the many faces that vince mcmahon pulled during his arm wrestling match with zach gowen #wwe03 pic.twitter.com/xZgkPo7BK1 — BossMoz (@BossMoz) August 15, 2016

In his brief spell with WWE, Zach Gowen had a feud with Vince McMahon in 2003. Gowen arm wrestled the WWE Chairman and the two later faced each other in a singles match at the Vengeance pay-per-view in the same year.

3rd July 2003 Smackdown -



The Big Show takes on Zach Gowen and Stephanie Mcmahon!



Can Zach finally win a WWE contract? pic.twitter.com/goPEJ8cyKu — Ruthless Aggression Era Podcast (@RAEraPodcast) July 28, 2018