Zack Ryder provides update on his future after WWE

Zack Ryder

Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) has revealed that he will no longer team with Brian Myers (fka Curt Hawkins) following their releases from WWE.

The long-time best friends reunited in early 2019 when Ryder joined forces with Hawkins in an attempt to help him win his first match in two-and-a-half years.

At WrestleMania 35, the former RAW Superstars defeated The Revival on the pay-per-view’s kickoff show to win the RAW Tag Team titles, ending Hawkins’ 269-match losing streak in the process.

Speaking in an Instagram Live video, Ryder addressed their future as a tag team by confirming that they have mutually agreed not to team with each other in the future.

The former Intercontinental Champion added that they could potentially make an exception if they are asked to face a veteran tag team, such as The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express or The Headbangers.

Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins in WWE

Two weeks on from Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins’ releases, Sportskeeda’s Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz gave their views on the current landscape of WWE in the latest episode of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast.

Looking back at Zack Ryder’s time with the company, one of his biggest highlights came at WrestleMania 32 when he won a ladder match to become the Intercontinental Champion for the first time.

Although his reign only lasted one day, the 34-year-old considers the victory to be the greatest moment of his career so far.

Advertisement

As for Curt Hawkins, his most memorable moment came in the aforementioned match at WrestleMania 35 when his winless run finally ended against The Revival.