Zack Ryder reveals he is bringing an old title back; reveals how much money he made before WWE

Long before Zack Ryder won the WWE United States Championship in the company, he had already awarded himself another title that he made for himself, something that got him over in the first place — the Internet Championship. Very soon after his release from WWE in mid-April, Zack Ryder teased the return of the Internet Championship. Now, in his interview with The Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast, he has talked about the Championship as well as revealed how much he used to make wrestling before being a part of WWE.

Zack Ryder on the Internet Championship; wrestling before WWE

Zack Ryder said that this change was all about his new character and that he was always ready to get his new future set up. Zack Ryder admitted that he did not know if he would get the chance to defend it but he was ready if there was ever a chance.

"That's the new guy. I'm always ready. So when it was time to get a Pro Wrestling Tees store [and] start setting everything up for the future, well, I need a new Internet Title just in case. That's really all it is. It's just in case. Always ready. I already got some merch with it, some shirts we're working on it of it [and] all toys of it. So if I ever defend it, who knows, but I have it just in case."

Talking about wrestling outside WWE, Zack Ryder revealed that he did wrestle between 2004 to 2006 getting $15 as his highest payday.

"Yeah, I did a handful of indies from 2004 to 2006 like once a month, maybe twice a month. I think my highest payday was like 15 bucks, so I was on the indies, but I wasn't really on the indies. So I am very excited to get out there now, and I've never got to do that. I never got to have the gimmick table and meet people at intermission. So I'm excited about all that stuff."

Zack Ryder went on to reveal that he had plans to defend the Internet Championship as well, but not until the world went back to normal.

"100%, and maybe that's where I defend this Internet Title put on my YouTube channel or something, but right now with the current state of the world in this business, I'm not taking any independent bookings right now. I think that's understandable because I don't want a show to get cancelled, and I don't want the fans to be excited to see me for the first time and then get cancelled. And right now, I just don't think it's safe to be doing these independent shows right now."

Currently, Ryder is wrestling as Matt Cardona in AEW.