Zack Ryder reveals why he was "relieved" to be released by WWE

Zack Ryder

WWE announced a slew of releases last month, with several Superstars being let go due to the current situation in the world. One of those Superstars to be released was former United States and Intercontinental Champion, Zack Ryder.

Ryder spoke about his release on his recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, where he revealed that WWE had sent a mass text message to watch a Vince McMahon video about the cuts that would take place.

"We all got this mass text to watch this Vince McMahon video explaining that these cuts would be happening, so I can’t say unexpected. I don’t know if I’ve ever said this before, I never re-signed my contract, so my deal was going to be up in August and I had been dealing with contract negotiations for over a year and the anxiety I had about it – Do I stay? Do I go? Do I stay? Do I go? It was really eating me up. So, when that call was made and I was released, the decision was made for me, so instantly I was relieved, you know what I’m saying?" (H/T Post Wrestling)

Zack Ryder revealed that he had anxiety for a year of not knowing if he was going to stay or leave WWE, and that the decision made by the WWE of releasing him made him excited.

Zack Ryder on WWE regrets

Zack Ryder also spoke about how WWE had not capitalised on his popularity when he first started his YouTube show. He said that he was partly to blame as he should have spoken to Vince McMahon and should have pushed for it to be a bigger part of WWE programming.

Ryder, along with the likes of Rusev, Curt Hawkins, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Rowan, Heath Slater, Kurt Angle, and several other Superstars were let go by WWE in April.