To quote Destiny's Child, Zack Ryder was a survivor (Pic Source: WWE)

Zack Ryder had a long career in the WWE before he was let go last month. It's hard to fathom that Long Island Iced Z had been with WWE for more than a decade and had most of his pro wrestling success with the company.

Zack Ryder 'thankful' for his time in WWE

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, he said that he was thankful for his time with the company and had anticipated his release from the company. Going back to when he first started, people were getting cut all the time, and it was 'sink or swim.'

Zack Ryder said so many guys didn't even get a 'first' chance. He also recalled the time when he and Curt Hawkins were just done with the Edgeheads storyline and said:

"They put out the new program and Hawkins and I weren't in it. Oh No! We're going to get fired. But I always seem to..I call myself the cockroach of WWE. I always seem to survive everything, you know? All those cuts...I always made it, except for this time."

You can watch the segment at 8:00 in the video below

Zack Ryder also talked up the fact that he's still part of the business, and at age 34, he even hasn't hit prime yet.

