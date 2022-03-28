×
Create
Notifications

Zack Sabre Jr. wins the 2022 New Japan Cup, set to challenge top champion

Currently, Zack Sabre Jr. wrestles for New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
Currently, Zack Sabre Jr. wrestles for New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
Soumik Datta
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Mar 28, 2022 01:07 PM IST
News

Zack Sabre Jr. has won the second New Japan Cup of his career. The Suzuki-gun member defeated Tetsuya Naito in the finals of the 2022 tournament, hitting the Zack Driver to earn the victory.

The first time ZSJ won the New Japan Cup was in 2018. He beat Hiroshi Tanahashi in the finals. In doing so, he became the second gaijin to win the tournament after Giant Bernard in 2006.

With the win, Sabre Jr. now has an opportunity to dethrone Kazuchika Okada and win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. The match is yet to be officially confirmed by New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

「ツギは、IWGP世界ヘビー級チャンピオン！」壮絶死闘の末、ザックが内藤を粉砕して『NJC』2度目の優勝！ 4.9両国でオカダの王座に挑戦表明!!3.27大阪城ホール大会結果⇒njpw.co.jp/tornament/3321…#njcupFINAL #njpw

On his way to winning the New Japan Cup 2022, Sabre Jr. started the tournament with a victory over Ryohei Oiwa. The three-time IWGP Tag Team Champion defeated fellow Suzuki-gun stablemate DOUKI in the next round and followed up with wins over Great O-Khan and former world champion Will Ospreay.

In the semi-final of the New Japan Cup 2022 tournament, ZSJ defeated former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Shingo Takagi in an instant classic before beating Naito.

Zack Sabre Jr's tenure in NJPW has seen him establish his place as one of the most successful gaijins of all time

Zack Sabre Jr. is yet to win a singles title in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Over the years, he's established his place as one of the most successful gaijins ever.

Since joining Suzuki-gun, ZSJ has been a crucial member of the faction and has formed a tag team with fellow stablemate, Taichi. The duo, known as Dangerous Tekkers, has won the IWGP Tag Team titles thrice.

Congratulations to Zack Sabre Jr for winning the 2022 New Japan Cup. #vegantekkers #njcupFINAL #njcup @njpwworld #GeorgeMichael https://t.co/HZwfQnRGcu
Also Read Article Continues below

In November 2021, at NJPW Power Struggle 2021, Zack Sabre Jr. faced Shingo Takagi for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in a losing effort. Also, earlier this year, ZSJ & Taichi lost their IWGP Tag Team titles to Chaos (Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi) at Wrestle Kingdom 16.

Edited by Abhinav Singh
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी