Former WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has had over $1,000 stolen from her

Former WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has had money stolen from her online. The wrestler-turned Twitch streamer has lost close to $1300 via Wise, an online portal through which people can send money abroad.

Zelina Vega reported the incident via her Twitter account, calling out the company for allowing it to happen in the first place. Vega, released from WWE back in November 2020, had $1,300 stolen from her by someone in Kenya.

Wise is supposed to be a "cheaper" and "faster" way to send money abroad and claims to have exchange rates eight times cheaper than banks. Unfortunately, Zelina Vega seems to have run into some issues with the online platform, and has reported the incident to the company.

So, @Wise allowed someone in Kenya to steal over $1300 from me........ — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) April 3, 2021

The former WWE Superstar is yet to provide any further updates on the situation, but one can assume that she will address it once it is resolved on Wise's end.

Since her release from the company, Zelina Vega has been focusing on her YouTube and Twitch channels. An avid gamer, Vega has been posting a lot of gaming-related content on social media. Most of her content of late revolves around popular games such as Among Us and Mortal Kombat.

Zelina Vega could be returning to the ring very soon

Zelina Vega has been focusing on her social media platforms ever since she left WWE. It has been quite a while since she last stepped into a ring, but it seems as though Vega has already decided on her next destination.

It was reported sometime last month that Vega had signed her first post-WWE contract. The report comes from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, who suggested that the deal is not with AEW, but is currently thought to be a short-term deal with another promotion.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Zelina Vega. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.https://t.co/RUebMGwBTA — WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2020

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Zelina Vega, who will likely revert back to her given name, Thea Trinidad, once she returns to the ring. Hopefully, we will be able to see her dawn her wrestling gear some time soon.