Zelina Vega agrees with brutal insult aimed at WWE RAW star

WWE RAW is filled with multiple stories and a few developing heading into Royal Rumble 2025. Meanwhile, Zelina Vega fired back at Kofi Kingston as she agreed to a brutal insult aimed at the former World Champion.

Last year, The New Day turned heel on Big E and have been looking for a place in the locker room as most of the stars disagreed with their actions. The duo has been feuding with the Latino World Order and has taken a few shots at some of the members in the past few weeks.

On the recent edition of Monday Night RAW, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio went one-on-one with The New Day's Kofi Kingston. During the match, Kingston and Mysterio had a botched spot where the former didn't lift the latter properly for the move near the announcer's desk.

Trending

Later, Kingston fired shots at Dragon Lee and Zelina Vega, who weren't there in Mysterio's corner. One fan fired back at Kofi Kingston for the botched spot, and Vega agreed with the comment as she reposted it on X following the events of Monday Night RAW.

Zelina Vega agreed with the fan's comment! [Image credit: X]

The New Day has been feuding with the Latino World Order on WWE RAW

Last year, The New Day's losing streak grew further as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were unable to remain on the same page as a tag team. During this time, Woods acted more like a heel instead of Kingston.

Later, they feuded with the Latino World Order after Xavier Woods accidentally unmasked Rey Mysterio during a match and won. The feud went on for weeks and the Latino World Order won and refocused on the tag team division.

Elsewhere, The New Day turned their backs on Big E and received a new life on WWE RAW as one of the most despicable duos in the promotion. It'll be interesting to see if the recent shots will lead to a tag team match in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback